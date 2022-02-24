Waco-area news briefs: Oglesby Rattlesnake Roundup to start Saturday

Greater Zion grocery giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
Oglesby Rattlesnake Roundup
The Oglesby Lions Club will have its 52nd annual Rattlesnake Roundup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Oglesby Community Center, 117 Main St. in Oglesby. Cost is $5 per person, or free for kids under 6 years old.
Live demonstrations in the snake pit will feature the star of Animal Planet’s “Rattlesnake Republic,” Jackie Bibby and the Heart of Texas Snake Wranglers. Onlookers will learn what to do and what not to do when encountering a rattler in the wild. Saturday’s snake shows are at 10 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday’s snake shows are at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The event will also include live music by Ed Leonard & Friends.
Spring break camps
Registration is underway for spring break camps at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. Camps will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 7-11 and include recreational activities, arts and crafts, games, field trips and more. The camps are available to kids ages 5-13 at a rate of $70 per child.
To sign up, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677, or South Waco at 254-750-8650.
Richfield class of 1972 reunion
Richfield High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th class reunion Aug. 6. Class members are asked to send an email with contact information to richfieldclassof72@gmail.com.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.