Waco-area news briefs: Oktoberfest fundraiser Saturday for The Arc
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Oktoberfest fundraiser Saturday for The Arc

Food manager training

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Community College’s Continuing Education Department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 at the extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost is $125. Reservations are due by Friday. For more information, call 254-757-5180.

University reunion

University High School's Class of 1966 will have a class reunion from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at The Barn, 1900 Spring Valley Road.

A class picture is planned for 6 p.m. For more information, call 254-855-9405.

Moody Cemetery cleanup

Moody Cemetery will hold a cleanup day at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Volunteers are needed to mow, spray weeds and trim grass and bushes. Please bring gloves, push mowers, trimmers, pruning shears and tank sprayers.

For more information, call 254-978-1006.

Arc fundraiser

The Arc of McLennan County will have Arc-toberfest from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West.

The Oktoberfest celebration is a fundraiser for The Arc, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding opportunities, care and support for people and families impacted by intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event features a sausage and fried chicken dinner catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse, along with music and dancing. Tickets are $110. Attire is casual or western. For details, call 254-756-7491.

Styrofoam recycling

Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a Styrofoam recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St.

Cups, food containers and larger molded pieces and blocks are accepted. The service is free.

Waco 10-year-old slain Wednesday identified
Waco 10-year-old slain Wednesday identified

“Our staff will tell you that James was a joyful and happy young man," Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a statement. "It’s hard to comprehend the loss of a 10-year-old under any circumstances, but in this case, it’s particularly bewildering. This has deeply affected everyone at Dean Highland Elementary, and all of Waco ISD is mourning his death.”

