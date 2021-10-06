Waco-area news briefs: Oktoberfest fundraiser Saturday for The Arc

Food manager training

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Community College’s Continuing Education Department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 at the extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost is $125. Reservations are due by Friday. For more information, call 254-757-5180.

University reunion

University High School's Class of 1966 will have a class reunion from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at The Barn, 1900 Spring Valley Road.

A class picture is planned for 6 p.m. For more information, call 254-855-9405.

Moody Cemetery cleanup

Moody Cemetery will hold a cleanup day at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Volunteers are needed to mow, spray weeds and trim grass and bushes. Please bring gloves, push mowers, trimmers, pruning shears and tank sprayers.

For more information, call 254-978-1006.

Arc fundraiser

The Arc of McLennan County will have Arc-toberfest from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West.