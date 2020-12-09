Waco-area news briefs: Old Fort Parker hosts Christmas celebration this weekend

Old Fort Parker Christmas weekend
Old Fort Parker will host its Christmas celebration Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children 6-11, and free for children 5 and under.
The event features Native American drummers, a mountain man rendezvous encampment, Texas colonial re-enactors, pirates, gunfighters, crafters, demonstrators of traditional skills and wagon rides.
The state historic site has one of the few remaining wooden palisade forts left from Texas’ colonial period. It is the origin point of the saga of Cynthia Ann Parker and her son, Quanah Parker.
Old Fort Parker is located at 866 Park Rd. 35, just a mile off State Highway 14 between Groesbeck and Mexia.
For more information, call 729-5253.
Sensory accessible Santa event
Central Christian Church and Hope & Believe Pediatric Therapy are sponsoring a sensory accessible Santa Claus drive-thru Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.
The free event will feature a trail of themed booths and decorated vehicles as well as physically distanced photos with Santa. Free coffee will be served and the first 100 children will receive free treat bags.
Call 776-7768 for more information.
Foster Festivus adoption drive
The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.
Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 to be cared for through at least Jan. 4. Kennels are available to borrow.
For more information, call 754-1454.
COVID-19 testing sites
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at several sites Thursday and Friday. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Thursday: The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson St. in McGregor, walk-up clinic; Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive, drive-thru clinic.
Friday: Former EMSI building, 109 Panther Way in Hewitt, walk-up clinic; Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive, drive-thru clinic.
