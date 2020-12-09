Waco-area news briefs: Old Fort Parker hosts Christmas celebration this weekend

Old Fort Parker Christmas weekend

Old Fort Parker will host its Christmas celebration Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children 6-11, and free for children 5 and under.

The event features Native American drummers, a mountain man rendezvous encampment, Texas colonial re-enactors, pirates, gunfighters, crafters, demonstrators of traditional skills and wagon rides.

The state historic site has one of the few remaining wooden palisade forts left from Texas’ colonial period. It is the origin point of the saga of Cynthia Ann Parker and her son, Quanah Parker.

Old Fort Parker is located at 866 Park Rd. 35, just a mile off State Highway 14 between Groesbeck and Mexia.

For more information, call 729-5253.

Sensory accessible Santa event

Central Christian Church and Hope & Believe Pediatric Therapy are sponsoring a sensory accessible Santa Claus drive-thru Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.