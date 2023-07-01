City offices closed Tuesday

City of Waco offices will be closed for the Independence Day holiday Tuesday.

Residents with a Tuesday trash collection day will have their waste from gray and green carts collected later Wednesday.

The Waco-McLennan County Library system, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, and the Waco Transit System will be closed on Tuesday.

The Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open for regular hours Tuesday.

Fundraiser to help veteran

A fundraiser for Sean David Hudson is scheduled from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Monday at The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor.

The event, “Hearts for Hudson,” will raise money to help with a needed heart transplant for the former Army combat medic, ER nurse and Robinson resident.

It will include a barbecue dinner, open bar, live music and dancing, auction with items from a bake-off competition, cornhole tournament, and a Texas Hold ‘em poker tournament with a $500 buy-in.

Tickets cost $30 each, or $250 for a table of eight, and are available at helphopelive.org. Some events require additional entry fee.

Fire department fan drive

The Waco Fire Department is kicking off its Cool the Heat program benefiting Waco’s most vulnerable residents during extreme heat emergencies.

New fans can be donated at any Waco fire station.

Mission Waco will distribute the fans to local individuals and families who need them most.

To receive a fan, visit Mission Waco at 1315 N. 15th St.

For more information, call 254-750-1740.

Woodway parade

The Woodway Public Safety Department’s annual Fourth of July Parade will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Parade staging will start at 8:45 at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 405 Estates Drive.

Participants are encouraged to wear red, white and blue attire. Nonmotorized bikes and skateboards are allowed.

Fourth on the Brazos

The city of Waco will hold Fourth on the Brazos 2023 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Touchdown Alley next to McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Fourth on the Brazos is a Waco tradition with food trucks, live music, family fun and fireworks. Admission is free. Gates will open at 6, and the fireworks will kick off at 9:15.

Waco Community Band will perform patriotic music beginning at 9:10.

Chairs and coolers are allowed, but glass bottles and containers are prohibited. For more information, go to brazosnightswaco.com/fourth-on-the-brazos.

Military discount

Hawaiian Falls will admit all active duty military members free of charge Saturday through the Fourth of July.

Showing official ID at the front gate ticket window.

Old Oaks parade

The Old Oaks Neighborhood will have its annual Fourth of July Parade at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. All decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, scooters, pets and motorized vehicles are welcome to join. Registration will take place at 2525 Old Oaks Drive. After the parade, prizes will be awarded for the best entry in each category, and water, lemonade and treats will be available.

For more information, call 254-715-4479.

Monday paper

Due to the Tuesday Independence Day holiday, the Tribune-Herald will produce a paper Monday, July 3. E-editions will be published Sunday and Tuesday.

Mosquito awareness

Buzz Off 2023, a special mosquito awareness event, is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 510 Washington Ave.

Free bug spray is available, while supplies last.

Participating organizations include Animal Birth Control Clinic, City of Waco Lake Waco Wetlands, City of Waco Solid-Waste Services, CreARTive Event Planning, Texas Tech University of Waco, and Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

For more information, call 254-848-9654 or email noras@wacotx.gov, or 254-744-4156 or email dkaywiley@yahoo.com.

Mutualista anniversary

Mutualista Society's anniversary celebration begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco Missions Club, 261 Centerline Road.

The free event is capped by the group's 99th anniversary danace.

Sessions town hall

District 17 Congressman Pete Sessions is having a town hall meeting on Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Hewitt VFW Hall., 725 Sun Valley.

Attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions. For additional information, contact the Waco district office at 254-633-4500.

Fireworks illegal in city

The Waco Fire Department and Waco Police Department have issued a public reminder that fireworks are illegal in Waco city limits.

Fireworks scare pets, resulting in more stray animals and calls to animal control officers.

Sparklers are not considered fireworks and are OK to purchase and use.

Property damage could result in a fine of up to $2,000 and jail time.

Report violations to 254-750-7500. Do not call 911.