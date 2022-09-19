Waco-area news briefs: Onliine voting could help bring concerts to Waco

Concert series vote

Arts nonprofit Creative Waco hopes to steer local residents to online voting for a chance to fund a live concert series at the city’s Bridge Street Plaza amphitheater.

Waco is one of 36 cities, and the only Texas city, qualifying for the voting round in this year’s Levitt AMP Grant Awards, which underwrite concert series in small to midsize American cities.

The top 20 cities receiving votes move to a final selection round for 10 winners, which will be announced Nov. 15. If Waco wins the grant, it would receive $90,000 over three years to underwrite the concert series.

Voting is available at vote.levitt.org/locations/waco or by texting 866-267-2023 with the keyword WACO. Voting deadline is 7 p.m. Wednesday.

HWF fall lecture

Historic Waco Foundation's fall lecture, "Indigenous Histories of Central Texas," is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Speaker Derek Ross, a descendant of the Waco indigenous tribe that once lived in the area, will be joined by Indigenous ACE, a Texas-based education and cultural group.

Cost is $5, free for members and students. Call 254-753-5166 for more information.

Girl Scouts STEM event

Girl Scouts of Central Texas is hosting a free Discover Girl Scouts event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Girl Scouts Waco Service Center, 3700 W. Waco Drive.

STEM-tastic Experiments is the theme, introducing scouts and would-be scouts to new adventures in science, technology, engineering and math.

For more information about the event, call 512-453-7391.

'Together We Dine'

"Together We Dine," an opportunity for safe conversations about race, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

Availability is limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Register at eventbrite.com by searching "Together We Dine - Waco."

The event is presented by Project Unity, Waco Family Medicine, MCC, Waco Foundation and Cooper Foundation. More information is available at projectunity.net/signature-programs/together-we-dine.

Lunch with the Masters

Lunch with the Masters, the monthly luncheon of the McLennan County Master Gardeners, is Wednesday, from noon to 2 p.m., at MCC’s Michaelis Academic Center, Room 111.

Mike Shoup, owner of Antique Rose Emporium, is the speaker.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.