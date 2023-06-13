Opal Lee in Waco

The Community Race Relations Coalition and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in Waco will host “An Evening with Opal Lee” at 5:30 p.m. June 22 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Opal Lee, known informally as the grandmother of Juneteenth, at 89 years old walked from her home in Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., to champion the cause of making Juneteenth an official national holiday. She will be speaking on her experiences with activism in various arenas, interviewed by Delisa Smith, a member of the coalition board and Zeta Phi Beta. Lee also will sell and sign books at the event.

Reservations are required by texting or calling 254-717-7903 or emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com.

Cooling center this week

Due to the impending high temperatures, the city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center for residents from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the city Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are in a crate.

Car, bike show

American Legion Post No. 273 will hold a car and bike show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor.

Entry fee is $20 per vehicle. Categories include classic and modern cars and trucks, specialty, motorcycle, most unique, judges’ choice and spectators’ choice.

All proceeds benefit Post No. 273.

Saving Bodies, Minds, Hearts

Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council will hold a free public awareness event, Saving Bodies, Minds and Hearts, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Waco ISD Stadium parking lot, 1401 S. New Road.

Community members will have the opportunity to get to know local first responders and emergency health care providers.

Community partners will provide health screenings and information on healthy living, child abuse and neglect prevention, drowning prevention and more.

The council is a nonprofit that assists EMS providers and hospitals with the development of trauma and emergency health care systems in Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties.

For more information, call 254-202-8740.

Juneteenth parade set

Waco’s annual Juneteenth parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting from Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to join in supporting and partaking in the Juneteenth celebration.

Cost for a parade entry is $20 for Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce members, $25 for nonmembers.

For more information, email info@centexchamber.com or call 254-235-3204.

HOT Pond Tour

The annual Heart of Texas Pond Tour will be held June 24-25 with free self-guided tours showing off some of Central Texas’ finest home water gardening projects.

Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m., with an optional evening viewing for select tour sites.

Tour organizers will also again accept donations to support the Lake Waco Wetlands Research and Education Center.

New this year is an essay contest for students who visit one or more of the ponds. Gift cards of $25 will be awarded for a one-page, 500-word-maximum essay titled “What I discovered on the pond tour.”

For more information, call Ron Haft at 254-717-4665.