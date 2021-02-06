Waco-area news briefs: Organists Guild recital Sunday

Recital to honor Joyce Jones
The Waco chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a recital honoring Dr. Joyce Jones at 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.
Members will play several of Jones’ hymn arrangements, and she will also perform. The program is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.
The recital will be live-streamed and recorded, available at Facebook.com/cccwaco.
Taco fundraiser pre-orders open
Faith Walk Church will have a fundraiser and raffle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at the church, 700 S. Robinson Drive.
A lunch plate consisting of three crunchy beef tacos, rice, beans and a drink, is $10.
To pre-order through Feb. 14, call 498-5008 or 400-0524.
Women’s World Day of Prayer
The 2021 Women’s World Day of Prayer observance will start at 10:15 a.m. Friday. For Zoom credentials, visit www.baylor.edu/truett/life.
Featured speakers will include Patty Lane, director of intercultural ministries for Texas Baptists; religion professor and architect Elise Edwards; and Rebecca Poe Hays, a professor and minister’s wife. Prayers will be offered by Sheryl Gudeman, Margaret Egbe Harvey, Jennifer Hillman, Tamiko Jones, Joy Lee, Elia Sipan, and Trena Wilkerson, with Lois Ferguson and Andy Muskrat coordinating music.
For more information, call 749-5347 or email kathy_hillman@baylor.edu.
Mystery dinner theater
Victorious Life Church and Connect Moms will host A Night To Remember, Single Moms Mystery Dinner Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday at Victorious Life Church, 7459 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
On a celebrated holiday where being single rings loud and clear, this event is an opportunity for single moms and their children to celebrate. Sponsors are inviting single moms from the Waco community to get dressed up and connect with other single moms.
The event will include a dinner theater-style meal, child care with dinner for the kids and gifts just for mom, all at no cost to guests.
For more information, call 424-1340 or email amandah@vlcwaco.com.
