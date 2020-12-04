Waco-area news briefs: Organists guild to present concert Sunday

'Waco Landmarks' book on sale
"Waco Landmarks," a 144-page hardback book, features color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County taken by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.
The book is priced at $29.95, plus tax, and can be purchased at WacoLandmarks.PictorialBook.com using a credit card, or by calling 757-5757.
Crisis counseling hotline
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation; reducing stress and providing emotional support; assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options; promoting the use of development of coping strategies; and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.
Organists guild to present concert
Members of the Waco chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a program of French noels at 3 p.m. Sunday in First Baptist Church, 500 Webster Ave.
The program is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.
For more information, call 772-2831.
Styrofoam recycling collection
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a Drive-Thru Styrofoam Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicle while material is removed from the vehicle.
Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be cleaned, and small pieces should be placed in a bag.
Please arrive early, as the truck may reach capacity. The service is free.
