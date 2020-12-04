Waco-area news briefs: Organists guild to present concert Sunday

Organists guild to present concert

Members of the Waco chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a program of French noels at 3 p.m. Sunday in First Baptist Church, 500 Webster Ave.

The program is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, call 772-2831.

Styrofoam recycling collection

The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a Drive-Thru Styrofoam Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicle while material is removed from the vehicle.

Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be cleaned, and small pieces should be placed in a bag.

Please arrive early, as the truck may reach capacity. The service is free.

