Stage 2 water restrictions

Stage 2 water restrictions remain in place for city of Waco water users.

Outdoor watering is allowed only between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. and only two days per week. Houses with odd-numbered addresses may utilize outdoor watering on Tuesday and Saturday, and those with even-numbered addresses on Wednesday and Sunday.

Non-residential watering is allowed only on Monday and Friday. No outdoor watering is permitted on Thursday, except handheld watering.

Any violation of this ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

As of Monday, Lake Waco was 10 feet below normal.

MCC hosts Os Guinness

McLennan Honors College will host the Ken Starr Memorial Lecture featuring Os Guinness at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Conference Center at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.

Guinness is an internationally recognized author, philosopher, social critic and “champion of liberty,” according to a press release. He has written or edited more than 30 books, including “The Great Quest,” Zero Hour America” and “Signals of Transcendence.”

Admission to the event is free, but tickets are required and are available at KenStarrMemorialLectureSeries.eventbrite.com. A Q&A and book signing will follow the lecture.

For more information, contact the MCC Foundation at reservations@mclennan.edu or 254-299-8604.

Retired educators honored

Newly retired educators will be honored by the Waco-McLennan County chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 5 at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340.

Guest speaker Tim Lee of Austin, executive director of TRTA, will discuss the campaign to pass Proposition 9, a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot to grant cost-of-living pay raises for public school retirees. The last cost-of-living adjustment was in 2004.

The meeting is open to all retirees of Texas public schools. For more information, call 254-644-0926.

Kick Off Luncheon

Former NFL player Santana Dotson is the keynote speaker at the 2023 Kick Off Luncheon Thursday at Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda will preview the 2023 Bears team.

Tickets for the 11:30 a.m. event cost $55 and are available by calling the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce at 254-757-5600.

Youth flag football

Registration is open for the Waco Parks and Recreation Youth Flag Football league this fall for kids ages 5 to 14. The league will start Sept. 16 and emphasizes sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Early registration is $50 per player through Saturday. Late registration, Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, is $60 per player.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave.

Registration forms and more information are available at www.teamsideline.com/waco. For questions, call 254-750-5875.

Storytelling guild meets

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild meets at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Storytellers and story listeners are welcomed. Call 254-717-1763 for more information.

Karem Shrine car show

Karem Shrine will hold its 16th annual car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 400 Karem Circle.

Entry fee is $30, with entries eligible for door prizes and a $250 cash drawing. Judging in classes including pre-1951, 1951-1960, 1961-1970, 1971 and later, original, Camaro, Mustang, Mopar, Corvette, top 25, best in show and potentate’s choice. Register online at carshowpro.com/event/1336.

Raffles, silent auction, 50/50 drawing, food trucks, vendor booths, oldies music and more activities will be at the event.

Email larrylight111@yahoo.com or call 254-855-3722 for more information.

Retro Radio fundraiser

The Retro Radio 2023 fundraiser for Archway of Hope will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Presented by DJ Flashback, the event will include elevated dance stages with props; extra-large screens featuring iconic music videos from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s; along with contests, dinner and unlimited drinks.

Tickets are $150 with tables of eight available for $1,750, available at eventbrite.com.

Archway of Hope is local nonprofit that helps families who are grieving the untimely death of a loved one. It produces documentaries, videos, cards and other tributes, and also connects families with comfort and healing resources.