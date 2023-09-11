Liberty lecture at MCC

McLennan Honors College will host the Ken Starr Memorial Lecture featuring Os Guinness at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Conference Center at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.

Guinness is an internationally recognized author, philosopher, social critic and “champion of liberty,” according to a press release.

Admission is free, but tickets are required and are available at KenStarrMemorialLectureSeries.eventbrite.com. A Q&A and book signing will follow the lecture.

For more information, email reservations@mclennan.edu or call 254-299-8604.

Farmers market

The Bridge Street Farmers Market will return Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. for the fall season.

The market is located at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

New vendors will include World Hunger Relief Inc. Feathered Fork Farms, Soooohummus, GG’s Flower Hut, Waco Herb Co., Flock and Flora, and G&G Gary’s Grill.

Bristol lecture

Conservationist George Bristol will give a lecture at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Bristol is the author of “Texas State Parks: The First 100 Years, 1923-2023.” Bristol will help celebrate and reflect on the role of state parks in Texas culture.

Bristol spent two decades persuading lawmakers to increase state funding for 95 parks, historic sites and natural areas managed by Texas Parks and Wildlife. His efforts paid off in 2019 when voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment dedicating all sales tax revenue from certain sporting goods to the parks division and the Texas Historical Commission.

Hispanic Waco display

A Hispanic Waco wall display will be unveiled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The piece highlights the lives of Hispanic people who helped Waco become the city it is today.

Special guests will include representatives from among local elected officials, city management, business leaders and the Waco Hispanic Museum, along with authentic Hispanic treats and drinks.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Harambee meet, greet

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will be hosting Waco's Harambee Revive meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

CRRC dinner, movie

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host dinner and a movie from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St. (park on 29th Street). The film is 2022 documentary "Angola Do You Hear Us?"

The event is free, but reservations are required. Ages 13 and up only. For reservations or questions, call or text 254-717-7903 or email crrcwaco@gmail.com.

Waco Links moved

Waco Links Fellowship postponed its meeting a week to this Thursday due to ongoing renovations to the grill areas at Bear Ridge Golf Club.

The meeting will run from noon to 1 p.m., and Ray Lamb will be the guest speaker.

For more information, email benhagins3672@gmail.com or call 501-984-0606.

Waco Hispanic Museum

The Waco Hispanic Museum, 2815 Speight Ave. (at South Waco Recreation Center), will celebrate 10 years as a nonprofit organization and seven years since the museum opened with an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, in recognition of Mexican Independence Day.

The museum is seeking members, volunteers and — always — financial support.

Contact Louis Garcia at 254-548-9730 or by email at gaitan54l@yahoo.com for more information.

First responder day

The Greater Robinson Chamber of Commerce will host First Responder Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station No. 1, 204 S. Strauss St.

The event will include food, fellowship and live music by Melinda Adams.

Senior health fair

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors is hosting its 31st annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

AmeriCorps Seniors will offer multiple free health screenings to participants, alongside free flu shots and COVID-19 immunizations with ID and either a Medicare or insurance card. At the fair, other exhibitors will share up-to-date information for senior adults, caregivers and the general public about their personal health.

If interested in exhibiting at the fair or for general questions, contact RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors at 254-299-8766.

Confederate veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.

For more information, call 254-717-1186.