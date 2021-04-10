Waco-area news briefs: Parade for national champion Bears

I-35 northbound traffic shift

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to shift all I-35 northbound main lane traffic this weekend to the newly reconstructed lanes from Business 77 to North Loop 340. The traffic shift is expected to be complete by 10 a.m. Monday.

Significant travel delays through Waco are expected throughout the weekend, and drivers are strongly encouraged to use Loop 340 to avoid construction zones. Expect exit ramp closures on the northbound lanes, including at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, during the shift.

Bears honored with parade

A parade to honor the Baylor University men's basketball team will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Austin Avenue in downtown Waco. The parade will start at 14th Street and move down Austin Avenue to Waco City Hall at Third Street.

The Bears defeated Gonzaga 86-70 on April 5 to win their first national championship in men's basketball.

Master Gardener hotline

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for gardening questions at the McLennan County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office.