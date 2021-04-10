Waco-area news briefs: Parade for national champion Bears

I-35 northbound traffic shift
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to shift all I-35 northbound main lane traffic this weekend to the newly reconstructed lanes from Business 77 to North Loop 340. The traffic shift is expected to be complete by 10 a.m. Monday.
Significant travel delays through Waco are expected throughout the weekend, and drivers are strongly encouraged to use Loop 340 to avoid construction zones. Expect exit ramp closures on the northbound lanes, including at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, during the shift.
Bears honored with parade
A parade to honor the Baylor University men's basketball team will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Austin Avenue in downtown Waco. The parade will start at 14th Street and move down Austin Avenue to Waco City Hall at Third Street.
The Bears defeated Gonzaga 86-70 on April 5 to win their first national championship in men's basketball.
Master Gardener hotline
The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for gardening questions at the McLennan County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office.
Call 757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners extension. The service is available from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
If no answer, leave a message and the call will be returned.
Food distribution April 22
The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Free Medicare education class
A free Education 101 for Medicare class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program.
For more information, call 292-1843. Masks will be available. Social distancing is still in effect.
Beatrix Potter program Sunday
Historic Waco Foundation will have an event, “Down the Rabbit Hole with Peter Rabbit,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McCulloch House Museum, 407 Columbus Ave., exploring the imagination of Beatrix Potter, author of “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.”
The event will include activities, themed games, crafts, photo opportunities with Peter Rabbit, and some “special furry friends.”
Cost is $10 per family.
