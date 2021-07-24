Waco-area news briefs: Parade of Ponds returning in September

Parade of Ponds planned
Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will host its annual Parade of Ponds Sept. 11-12.
Each year, the Society hosts a pond tour where many of the members open up their backyard water features for the general public to tour and enjoy. The tour is free this year.
More information about the Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society is available at www.hotwgps.com. For more information about the tour, call Ron Haft at 254-717-4665.
Back-to-school community picnic
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will have its second annual community barbecue and back-to-school picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Guests will get a fresh summer meal and backpacks stuffed with supplies for the new school year, while supplies last.
Medicare information class
A free Medicare information class will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heard of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
The class is designed to answer questions for anyone approaching the Medicare eligibility age of 65 and assist in the process of enrollment.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Veterans Appreciation lunch
All veterans are invited to the 10th annul Veterans Appreciation Luncheon starting at 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The event will feature a special tribute to Desert Storm veterans, recognizing 30 years since that war.
For more information, RSVP to stancparkerfoundation@gmail.com.
