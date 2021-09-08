Waco-area news briefs: Parade of Ponds tour set for Saturday

Parade of Ponds Saturday
Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will host its annual Parade of Ponds on Saturday and Sunday.
Each year, the society hosts a pond tour in which the members open up their backyard water features for the general public to tour and enjoy.
This year’s tour is free.
For more information, call Ron Haft at 254-717-4665.
COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments may be scheduled at covidwaco.com.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, 4 to 7:30 p.m., Bosqueville ISD, 7636 Rock Creek Road
Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harmony School of Innovation, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Edison Vendor Market, 2601 Franklin Ave.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elm Mott VFD, 109 Leo St.
Styrofoam recycling Oct. 9
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a Styrofoam collection event for recycling, from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St.
Participants are asked to wear masks and remain in their vehicles while the plastic foam is removed. Styrofoam cups, other food containers, and larger molded pieces and blocks are accepted. Peanuts are not accepted. The service is free.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.