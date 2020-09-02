Waco-area news briefs: Paranormal tours at Dr Pepper Museum

Teddy Bear Picnic at East Terrace
The Historic Waco Foundation will present a Family Funday event, Teddy Bear Picnic, from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 13, at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family.
The event will feature snacks, crafts and a teddy bear wellness check with Express ER. The event will take place outside on the grounds of East Terrace, and pre-registration is required to allow for proper social distancing measures to be taken. All attendees will be required to wear a mask at the event.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Food distribution Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food in a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, in an effort to help McLennan County residents facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items totaling between 44 and 76 pounds, depending on available supplies, and should make appropriate space in their vehicle’s trunk or hatch before arriving.
Newcomers and Neighbors meeting
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet Sept. 16 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Newcomers and Neighbors is a social club for Central Texas women.
Cost for lunch is $20, payable by cash or check at the door. Reservations are required and due by 5:30 p.m. Monday. For more information, call 214-2170.
Labor Day trash collection
Trash normally collected on Mondays in Waco will instead be collected Wednesday because of the Labor Day holiday.
The City of Waco Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will be closed Monday.
Dr Pepper Museum paranormal tours
The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will host two-hour paranormal tours of the museum Friday and Saturday.
The museum’s paranormal investigators will guide tours through both historic buildings, including the museum’s otherwise off-limits basement, to hear about the facility’s history and investigate paranormal activity with tools including electromagnetic field readers.
Tours are limited to 10 people, at cost of $30 per person. For more information, call 757-1025.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
