Waco-area news briefs: Parks and Recreation hosts open houses beginning Saturday

Art Center reception

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will host a reception from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday for the virtual fifth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit.

The winners of the exhibit will be included in a slide show, and exhibit artists will attend. Beverages and light snacks, including vegan varieties, will be provided. The event is free and the public is invited. The entire exhibit is at climatecrisisartexhibit.org.

Church to host barbecue lunch

Faith Walk Church, 701 S. Robinson Drive, will have a barbecue dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Leg quarters and sausage plates, with all the trimmings, will be available.

To place an order, call 254-235-1595.

Parks and Rec open houses

Waco Parks and Recreation will have open house events Saturday and April 2 to showcase its programs and facilities.

The events will include tours of facilities, opportunities to meet the staff and enjoy free food, giveaways, fitness class demos, games, family activities and information on programs.

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 254-750-8684

Dewey Community Center, 925 S. Ninth St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 254-750-8677

South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2. For more information, call 254-750-8650

City of Waco Athletics, 3113 Clay Ave., 9 a.m. to noon April 2. For more information, call 254-750-5875.

Plow Day at Lorena

Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will have Plow Day 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3450 Southwinds Drive in Lorena.

The event is free and will feature antique tractors and implement demonstrations. Lunch will be served.

For more information, call 254-743-9264.

