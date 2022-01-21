Waco-area news briefs: Peace Lutheran GriefShare class delayed one week for COVID-19 concerns

MCC Hearts in the Arts Gala

The 20th annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation, will be held Feb. 24 and feature a McLennan Theatre performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” at MCC's Ball Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $100 each and include drinks and dining at 6 p.m. and the performance at 7:30 p.m. Dessert will be served at intermission.

The production is directed by faculty choreographer Joe Taylor and features several elaborate puppets to portray the plant, Audrey, in her various stages of growth and unbridled appetite.

Gala reservations are due by Feb. 17. To make reservations, contact the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604 or reservations@mclennan.edu.

GriefShare delayed a week

Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, is delaying the start of its upcoming GriefShare session to Feb. 1 because of COVID-19 concerns. The class will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday for 13 weeks.

To preregister, email Becky Ritz at rjritz@earthlink.net or call 832-418-0371.

Step Up & Scale Down