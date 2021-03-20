Waco-area news briefs: Pet adoption event coming up

Pet adoption event Saturday
Texell Credit Union is hosting a pet adoption event, in coordination with the Humane Society of Central Texas, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday, March 27, at Texell’s branch at 1221 Hewitt Drive, Suite A, next to Bush’s Chicken.
The Humane Society will be bringing its mobile adoption unit and will have adoptable pets on hand for families to meet.
Waco Pets Alive! and Central Texas Lost and Found Pets will join the Humane Society at the event.
BEF scholarship available
The 2021 Brazos Education Foundation Scholarship application is now available online to all seniors attending a McLennan County public high school. The renewable scholarship, totaling $10,000, includes mentoring support and annual workshops designed for college success.
Students can apply at brazosfoundation.awardspring.com. Applications will be accepted until March 31. For more information, call 732-1946 or visit brazosfoundation.org.
Free food distribution
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm aftermath.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. Recipients are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Walk-ups are welcome as well.
'The Old Maid and the Thief'
McLennan Opera will perform "The Old Maid and the Thief" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ball Performing Art Center on the McLennan Community College campus, 1400 College Drive.
Seating is limited for all performances because of social distancing requirements, and masks are required.
For ticket information, email MCC Choirs conductor Bonnie Borshay Sneed at bsneed@mclennan.edu.
Church to host grocery giveaway
Pleasant Olive Church, in conjunction with Shepherd's Heard Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 1600 E. League St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.
