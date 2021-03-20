Waco-area news briefs: Pet adoption event coming up

Pet adoption event Saturday

Texell Credit Union is hosting a pet adoption event, in coordination with the Humane Society of Central Texas, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday, March 27, at Texell’s branch at 1221 Hewitt Drive, Suite A, next to Bush’s Chicken.

The Humane Society will be bringing its mobile adoption unit and will have adoptable pets on hand for families to meet.

Waco Pets Alive! and Central Texas Lost and Found Pets will join the Humane Society at the event.

BEF scholarship available

The 2021 Brazos Education Foundation Scholarship application is now available online to all seniors attending a McLennan County public high school. The renewable scholarship, totaling $10,000, includes mentoring support and annual workshops designed for college success.

Students can apply at brazosfoundation.awardspring.com. Applications will be accepted until March 31. For more information, call 732-1946 or visit brazosfoundation.org.

Free food distribution