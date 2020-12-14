Waco-area news briefs: Pet fostering program seeks homes for the holidays

COVID-19 free testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites:
Tuesday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru; Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave., walk-up.
Wednesday: Antioch Community Church.
Thursday-Friday: Antioch Community Church, Heritage Square.
Raffle benefits kid gift effort
Moldbreakers Fellowship is selling raffle tickets to help provide Christmas gifts for children in Waco.
Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five.
The ticket drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast live on the group’s Facebook page.
For prize information, call 313-7833.
Pet foster holiday program
The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.
Animals can be picked up through Dec. 23, and cared for through at least Jan. 4, 2021 from the shelter, 2032 Circle Rd. Kennels are available to borrow.
For more information, call 754-1454.
MCC campus closed for break
McLennan Community College is closed through Jan. 3, 2021 for the winter holidays. However, representatives from several offices will be available from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14-17 in the Enrollment Services Center to assist new and returning students with registration for the Spring 2021 semester.
The MCC Bookstore, along with the Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University administrative offices, and Community Clinic at MCC will also be open on designated dates during the break. For a complete list, visit www.mclennan.edu/dates/winter-holidays.html.
Current MCC students and those who have completed the application process may continue to register for spring classes through WebAdvisor at www.mclennan.edu. Classes begin Jan. 11.
For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622 or highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.
