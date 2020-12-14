Waco-area news briefs: Pet fostering program seeks homes for the holidays

The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.

Animals can be picked up through Dec. 23, and cared for through at least Jan. 4, 2021 from the shelter, 2032 Circle Rd. Kennels are available to borrow.

For more information, call 754-1454.

MCC campus closed for break

McLennan Community College is closed through Jan. 3, 2021 for the winter holidays. However, representatives from several offices will be available from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14-17 in the Enrollment Services Center to assist new and returning students with registration for the Spring 2021 semester.

The MCC Bookstore, along with the Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University administrative offices, and Community Clinic at MCC will also be open on designated dates during the break. For a complete list, visit www.mclennan.edu/dates/winter-holidays.html.

Current MCC students and those who have completed the application process may continue to register for spring classes through WebAdvisor at www.mclennan.edu. Classes begin Jan. 11.

For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622 or highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.

