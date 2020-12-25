Waco-area news briefs: Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients sought

City attractions open Saturday

City of Waco offices are closed Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, the Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be closed Christmas Day. The attractions will all re-open Saturday.

Plasma donations sought

Plasma collected from recently recovered COVID-19 patients can provide hope to those who are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The plasma from recovered patients is called convalescent plasma and is being transfused to treat COVID-19.

This convalescent plasma contains antibodies that are believed to help fight the virus. This treatment has shown promise when used similarly against other infections in the past.

Antibody concentration has been shown to diminish over time. It is vital that eligible donors with these crucially needed antibodies attempt to donate their plasma every 14 days. Carter BloodCare is collecting this plasma for hospitals and their patients in our community.

To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, an individual must have complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and meet the regular blood donation guidelines.