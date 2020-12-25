Waco-area news briefs: Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients sought

City attractions open Saturday
City of Waco offices are closed Friday for the Christmas holiday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, the Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be closed Christmas Day. The attractions will all re-open Saturday.
Plasma donations sought
Plasma collected from recently recovered COVID-19 patients can provide hope to those who are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The plasma from recovered patients is called convalescent plasma and is being transfused to treat COVID-19.
This convalescent plasma contains antibodies that are believed to help fight the virus. This treatment has shown promise when used similarly against other infections in the past.
Antibody concentration has been shown to diminish over time. It is vital that eligible donors with these crucially needed antibodies attempt to donate their plasma every 14 days. Carter BloodCare is collecting this plasma for hospitals and their patients in our community.
To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, an individual must have complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and meet the regular blood donation guidelines.
To make a donation appointment, call 817-412-5830, text 800-366-2834 or email ConvalescentPlasma@CarterBloodCare.org.
Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the second and last Monday of each month at the Waco donor center.
Crisis Counseling hotline available
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation; reducing stress and providing emotional support; assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options; promoting the use of development of coping strategies; and connecting survivors with others who can help them in their recovery process.
