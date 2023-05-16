YMCA summer camps

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will host a series of summer camps for kids ages 8-12. Each camp costs $100 for YMCA members, $150 for nonmembers. Camp time is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

June 12-15: Beginning Coding

June 19-22: Sewing

June 26-29: Intermediate Coding

July 10-13: Lego Masters Robotics

July 24-27: Advanced Coding

Participants in the coding classes must provide their own laptop.

For more information, call 254-753-5437.

Fan donation drive

The Salvation Army and TXU Energy are asking for at least 100 new box fans to be donated during their fan drive’s kickoff from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 4721 W. Waco Drive. The drive will continue through May, and fans will be distributed to people in need as summer temperatures arrive soon.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Petworking at the Park

Petworking in the Park, sponsored by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

Animal experts will provide free services for vaccinations, microchipping, pet health screenings, obedience training and pet adoption.

For more information, call 254-235-3204 or email info@centexchamber.com.

Bruceville-Eddy festival

The city of Bruceville-Eddy will hold its annual Spring Fest with events Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Events will kick off with an exhibition softball game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Duty Field, 248 Hungry Hill Road.

There will be a concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on the green behind City Hall, 144 Wilcox Drive.

A parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by events at City Hall starting at 4 p.m., including lawnmower races, cow patty bingo, vendors, an auction, food, children’s area, dog shows, pony rides, power wheel races and a beard contest.

For more information, call 254-859-5700.

Vines and Wines program

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service will host the sixth annual Central Texas Vines and Wines program from 8:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 Farm-to-Market Road 1637 in Valley Mills.

The Bagnasco family will be hosting and focusing on vineyard management.

A breakfast and a steak lunch will be provided during the program. Registration costs $35 and will start at 8:30 a.m.

RSVP before Friday by calling 254-757-5180 or emailing Candace Chapman at candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Compassionate Friends

Compassionate Friends of Central Texas will hold its monthly group support meeting for people who have lost a child, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd.

The meeting is open to parents, grandparents and siblings.

Westphalia vet clinic

The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a vet clinic from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.

Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost.

For more information, call Brian Wilde at 254-718-6764.

Blood pressure program

Greater Waco YMCA is sponsoring a Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program that will start Tuesday, May 23, and continue from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776- 6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

‘Carbon Colonialism’ screening

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen “Carbon Colonialism” during a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The documentary details the practice of purchasing carbon credits to offset greenhouse gas emissions and explains how it has harmed the forests and people of Papua New Guinea. Vegan refreshments will be served.

The event is free, and everyone is welcome. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Police memorial run

The Waco Police Memorial Run will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive.

Registration is $40 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K, including walk-up registration.

To register in advance, go to runsignup.com.

It is a chipped race hosted by the Waco Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, with the assistance of Pro-Fit Race Timing.

Packet pickup will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Police Department, 3115 Pine Ave., and start at 7 a.m. on race day.