Waco-area news briefs: Pond and water garden tour to return next weekend

Pond, water garden tour

The Heart Of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will have its annual Heart of Texas Pond Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 and noon to 5 p.m. June 26 at various backyard ponds and water gardens in the Waco area.

Locations are listed on the organization's website, hotwgps.com.

The tours are free and self-guided. Participants will get a chance to talk to owners about building and maintaining a pond or water garden and raising fish. Money raised through voluntary donations will go to support Waco Wetlands.

For more information, call 254-717-4665.

WFD collecting fans

The Waco Fire Department is kicking off its Cool the Heat program, benefiting Waco’s most vulnerable residents during extreme heat emergencies.

Donations of new fans are being accepted at all Waco fire station. Fans will be distributed by Mission Waco.

For more information, call 254-750-1740.

Medicare enrollment class

An educational meeting for new Medicare enrollees will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

Attendees will learn about Social Security, supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage Plans and how to gauge the differences, as well as Medicare Part D.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Foster care information

The Families and Foster Care Coalition and St. Alban's Episcopal Church will host events from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at St. Alban's, 305 N. 30th St., to give the public a chance to learn more about foster care in the community.

Dinner and child care will be provided.

To RSVP, go to bit.ly/wacofostercare.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.