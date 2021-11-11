 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Pregnancy center founder to speak at Pro-Life Waco meeting
Waco-area news briefs: Pregnancy center founder to speak at Pro-Life Waco meeting

‘Surviving the Holidays’ workshop

Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, will have a free “Surviving the Holidays” workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Registration is helpful but not required. RSVP to 254-857-9794.

Flag disposal ceremony

The 20th annual flag disposal ceremony, hosted by the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the city of Woodway and the McLennan County Veterans Association, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday behind the Woodway Public Safety facility at Fairway Road and Estates Drive. Donors should remain in their vehicles as volunteers receive unserviceable United States, Texas, Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard or POW/MIA flags. For details, call 254-744-6076 or 254-749-2146.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.

Member Suzi Ickles will present a program on the basics of drawing calligraphic versals. Once drawn, they can be painted and used on artwork, greeting cards, notes and sketchbooks.

Pro-Life Waco

Pro-Life Waco will meet at noon Sunday at the St. Mary’s church hall, 1424 Columbus Ave. Jennifer Shelton, creator of Real Options Pregnancy Center in Allen, will speak. Lunch is $3. The program, including Shelton’s testimony, will run from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 254-644-0407.

Silversmith demonstration

The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a live demonstration featuring silversmith Glenn Webster from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive. For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

