Waco-area news briefs: Prescribed burn planned Monday at Waco Wetlands

Texas Independence Day celebration
Historic Waco Foundation will have a Texas Independence Day and Waco’s Birthday Celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at East Terrace House, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family. Activities will include historical games, crafts, hoop rolling and cornhole. There will be refreshments and photo opportunities.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Prescribed burn at wetlands
The Texas A&M Forest Service plans to conduct a 130-acre prescribed burn Monday at the Lake Waco Wetlands. The burn is expected to be conducted and completed in one day.
For more information regarding the planned burn, contact Victoria Wenkman, Regional WUI Coordinator II, Texas A&M Forest Service at vwenkman@tfs.tamu.edu or 254-633-8612.
Parents' Night Out Friday
Registration is underway for Parents' Night Out, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. The event is intended to give parents a night off while their kids enjoy "a safe, fun evening of pizza and skating at Skate Waco."
Kids can be dropped off at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cost is $10 per child, which includes pizza and drink. The event is open to kids ages 5-13.
To register, call 750-8684.
Medicare education course Tuesday
A Medicare Education program will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
Anyone who is new to Medicare or is about to become eligible is encouraged to attend. Experts on the federal program will be on hand to answer questions about all facets of Medicare.
The program will be offered again March 23.
For more information, call 292-1843.
Hazardous Waste Day March 20
Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
Household automotive, cleaning, gardening and paint products, plus electronics, are among the items that can be disposed.
Items that will not be permitted include commercial or industrial waste, scrap tires, explosives, fireworks, gas cylinders, gasoline tanks, smoke detectors and regular trash.
A city water bill and driver's license are required to dispose of items.
For more information, call 299-2612.
