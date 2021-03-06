Waco-area news briefs: Prescribed burn planned Monday at Waco Wetlands

To register, call 750-8684.

Medicare education course Tuesday

A Medicare Education program will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

Anyone who is new to Medicare or is about to become eligible is encouraged to attend. Experts on the federal program will be on hand to answer questions about all facets of Medicare.

The program will be offered again March 23.

For more information, call 292-1843.

Hazardous Waste Day March 20

Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.

Household automotive, cleaning, gardening and paint products, plus electronics, are among the items that can be disposed.

Items that will not be permitted include commercial or industrial waste, scrap tires, explosives, fireworks, gas cylinders, gasoline tanks, smoke detectors and regular trash.

A city water bill and driver's license are required to dispose of items.

For more information, call 299-2612.

