Waco-area news briefs: Press conference to cover pandemic update

City press conference

The city of Waco will host a virtual press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center; Dr. Brian Becker, Chief Medical Officer of Ascension Providence; and Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be carried on Spectrum Channel 10, Grande channel 810, and at www.wccc.tv.

City releases holiday schedule

City of Waco offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Details follow concerning some specific services and departments:

• Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes Thursday. Thursday’s routes will be picked up a day early, on Wednesday. Friday’s trash collection will run as scheduled. Cobbs Recycling Center and the Waco landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday. The landfill will accept franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m. Friday. Normal operations resume at the landfill and Cobbs on Saturday.

• The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Thursday and Friday. The libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.