Waco-area news briefs: Press conference to cover pandemic update

City press conference
The city of Waco will host a virtual press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center; Dr. Brian Becker, Chief Medical Officer of Ascension Providence; and Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
It will be carried on Spectrum Channel 10, Grande channel 810, and at www.wccc.tv.
City releases holiday schedule
City of Waco offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Details follow concerning some specific services and departments:
• Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes Thursday. Thursday’s routes will be picked up a day early, on Wednesday. Friday’s trash collection will run as scheduled. Cobbs Recycling Center and the Waco landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday. The landfill will accept franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m. Friday. Normal operations resume at the landfill and Cobbs on Saturday.
• The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Thursday and Friday. The libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.
• Waco Transit will not run routes on Thanksgiving Day, however, the transit terminal will remain open for Greyhound customers. Medicaid service will not be available on Thanksgiving Day. Instead, Waco Transit System will provide Medicaid service Sunday. Normal operations resume Friday.
• Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Thanksgiving Day and reopen Friday.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites:
Wednesday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday through Sunday: No testing.
Monday: West Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 114 Melodie Drive in West, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
