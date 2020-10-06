Waco-area news briefs: Pro-Life Waco resumes meetings

Voters who have applied to vote by mail can see if their ballot has been mailed to them yet, as well as see if their returned ballot has reached the elections office.

The service is available in both English and Spanish.

Virus testing sites in Waco, Lorena

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at First Baptist Church in Lorena, 307 Center St.

Symptoms are not required to be tested. All testing is done with a cheek swab. Registration is required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.

Free testing locations set up in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday in Waco.

Sites starting Wednesday include Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; and McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.