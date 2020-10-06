Waco-area news briefs: Pro-Life Waco resumes meetings

Mooresville UMC hosts clay shoot
Mooresville United Methodist Church hosts its second annual “Clays For Christ” sporting clay shoot Saturday at Weber’s Guns, 14757 N. IH 35 Frontage Road. in Troy.
All proceeds benefit the Mooresville UMC Fire Relief Fund.
Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and sign-in begins at 9. The shoot begins at 10 a.m.
Entry fee is $125 per shooter, or $450 for a team of four. Entry deadline is Oct. 5.
Contact Ryan Ford at 420-8899 or email ford272121@gmail.com.
Pro-Life Waco resumes meetings
Pro-Life Waco resumes its Second Sunday Ecumenical Gathering on Sunday after a six-month interruption.
Meeting time is noon to 2 p.m. at the parish hall of St. Mary’s Church, 1424 Columbus Ave. Lunch costs $3. The program following the meal will highlight outreach of the past six months and future plans.
For questions, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Mail Ballot Activity tracker available
The McLennan County Elections Office has launched a new service to help voters track the status of their mail-in ballots. The Mail Ballot Activity button is available at www.mclennanvotes.com under the Nov. 3 Joint Election tab.
Voters who have applied to vote by mail can see if their ballot has been mailed to them yet, as well as see if their returned ballot has reached the elections office.
The service is available in both English and Spanish.
Virus testing sites in Waco, Lorena
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at First Baptist Church in Lorena, 307 Center St.
Symptoms are not required to be tested. All testing is done with a cheek swab. Registration is required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Free testing locations set up in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday in Waco.
Sites starting Wednesday include Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; and McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive.
