Waco-area news briefs: Professional artists introduced at Friday reception

Tickets are $12 and must be bought in advance at drpeppermuseum.com/bonus-mas.

For more information, call 757-1025.

Artist sale and reception

Professional Artists of Central Texas will be exhibiting and selling members' original, collectible fine art including functional and sculptural pottery, realistic paintings, abstract paintings, impressionist paintings, and Waco-inspired drawings through Feb. 12.

Three Friday receptions are scheduled to introduce the artists, starting with one from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Additional receptions are set for Jan. 8 and Feb. 5.

For more information, call 830-708-1436.

'Future of Health Care Delivery'

Longtime Waco Family Health Center director Dr. Roland Goertz will discuss changes to the health care delivery system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, now and in the near future, during Baylor University Lifelong Learning’s “The Future in Health Care Delivery after COVID-19” from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.

The event is free. For more information, call 710-6440.

Consistent with other Lifelong Learning events and courses, the event be online to keep members and guests safe. The Zoom link will be published at 9:40 a.m. under Events at baylor.edu/lifelonglearning.

