Waco-area news briefs: Providence Foundation cancels annual gala

Constitution Day reading
Members of the Henry Downs and Elizabeth Gordon Bradley chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution will present a reading of the full U.S. Constitution from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the McLennan County Courthouse, 501 Washington Ave.
The reading will take place on the steps of the Fifth Street side of the courthouse.
Friday is Constitution Day, which commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
The event is open to the public. Pocket Constitutions and bottles of water will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
For more information, contact Vicky Kendig at victoriakendig@gmail.com or 254-644-2170.
Alzheimer's golf tournament
The Dewey Burkhart Memorial Golf Tournament, benefiting the Alzheimer's Association, will start at 1 p.m. Saturday and resume at 1 p.m. Sunday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5201 Bagby Ave.
Entry is $320 per 2-person team.
For more information, call 254-722-9881.
Day of Remembrance
Pro-Life Waco will host a local observance of the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rachel's Park Memorial, 4720 N. 19th St.
The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Clenard Childress of New Calvary Baptist Church in Montclair, New Jersey. For more information, call John Pisciotta at 254-644-0407.
Providence cancels gala
Ascension Providence Foundation has canceled its annual gala, scheduled for Saturday, because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the community and high hospitalization rates.
Future plans for the event will be announced at a later date.
For more information, contact Paige Corley at Paige.Corley@ascension.org or 254-751-4717.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.