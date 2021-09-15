Waco-area news briefs: Providence Foundation cancels annual gala

Constitution Day reading

Members of the Henry Downs and Elizabeth Gordon Bradley chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution will present a reading of the full U.S. Constitution from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the McLennan County Courthouse, 501 Washington Ave.

The reading will take place on the steps of the Fifth Street side of the courthouse.

Friday is Constitution Day, which commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.

The event is open to the public. Pocket Constitutions and bottles of water will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For more information, contact Vicky Kendig at victoriakendig@gmail.com or 254-644-2170.

Alzheimer's golf tournament

The Dewey Burkhart Memorial Golf Tournament, benefiting the Alzheimer's Association, will start at 1 p.m. Saturday and resume at 1 p.m. Sunday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5201 Bagby Ave.

Entry is $320 per 2-person team.

For more information, call 254-722-9881.

Day of Remembrance