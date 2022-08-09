Waco-area news briefs: Providence to host free health care clinic Saturday

Free health care clinic

Ascension Providence will host Medical Mission at Home, a free health care clinic, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

Providence will provide free primary care, mammograms, COVID-19 vaccinations, lab services, prescriptions, lung cancer screening and other health care services. Hundreds of volunteers including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, senior leaders and other hospital staff will participate in the Medical Mission at Home. More than 1,000 of Waco’s most vulnerable residents are expected to receive medical attention with personalized, compassionate care.

Community partner Waco Family Medicine will provide dental screenings for both adults and children. Almost 30 other community partners will also be on site to offer resources.

After-school camps

Waco community centers will offer after-school camps from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for children ages 5 to 13 starting Aug. 22.

The monthly rate is $65. Kids will participate in after-school tutoring and recreational activities. Space is limited.

To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Baylor Singing Seniors

Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold fall semester registration and its first rehearsal at 9 a.m. Monday at Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. The semester registration fee is $75.00.

Membership in Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required.

For more information, call 210-887-5370.