Waco-area news briefs: Public health district offers free HIV testing Saturday

Public health district HIV testing
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will celebrate National HIV Testing Day on Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until noon, at the health district office, 225 W. Waco Dr.
Free rapid testing will be available and gift cards and goodie bags will be given away while supplies last. No appointment needed. Walk-ins are welcome.
Call 254-750-5499 for more information.
Love is Love Paws and Pride Festival
The Humane Society of Central Texas and Waco Pride Network will hold a "Love is Love Paws & Pride" festival from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
The event will include food trucks, vendor booths and other activities. All money raised for the event will be divided between the Humane Society of Central Texas and the Waco Pride Network.
Dogs will be onsite for adoption. For details, email vcollins@hsctx.org.
Greater Zion grocery giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Medicare information class Tuesday
The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
The class is open to the public. Benefits counselors will be onsite to answer questions for prospective Medicare participants.
Food distribution at Waco ISD Stadium
The Central Texas Food Bank will have a food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The food bank needs volunteers to assist with these events. Visit the food bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “volunteer” to sign up.
Bosqueville UMC ice cream social
Bosqueville United Methodist Church is hosting an ice cream social and bingo event Saturday in the activity center of the church, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Money donated will be used for missions.
The church is located at 7327 Rock Creek Road, directly across the street from the Bosqueville Cemetery.
