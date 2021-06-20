Waco-area news briefs: Public health district offers free HIV testing Saturday

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Medicare information class Tuesday

The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

The class is open to the public. Benefits counselors will be onsite to answer questions for prospective Medicare participants.

Food distribution at Waco ISD Stadium

The Central Texas Food Bank will have a food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

The food bank needs volunteers to assist with these events. Visit the food bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “volunteer” to sign up.

Bosqueville UMC ice cream social

Bosqueville United Methodist Church is hosting an ice cream social and bingo event Saturday in the activity center of the church, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Money donated will be used for missions.

The church is located at 7327 Rock Creek Road, directly across the street from the Bosqueville Cemetery.

