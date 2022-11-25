Waco-area news briefs: Public Health District to provide free HIV testing

Free HIV testing Friday

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will commemorate World AIDS Day on Dec. 2 by providing free rapid HIV tests. People who test will receive a $10 gift card. Free gift cards are also available for referrals, while supplies last.

For more information, call 254-750-5499.

Gingerbread houses

Kids in the Kitchen will be decorating gingerbread houses for its December class at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Ages 6-12 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, and ages 3-6 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Cost is $20 for YMCA members and $30 for others. Registration ends one week before the class.

For more information, email Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org, or call 254-776-6612.

Food manager class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Continuing Education Department are offering a Professional Food Manager Certification Training Course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at the extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost is $125, which includes training, materials and ServSafe National Food Manager Certification Examination.

Deadline to register is Tuesday. To reserve a space, call 254-757-5180.

Cameron Park Zoo lights

The Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society will feature Wild Lights, a holiday lights display, Friday through Dec. 31, with the exception of Christmas and Christmas Eve. The display at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Visits with Santa will be available through Dec. 23.

General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 3-12, and kids 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Zoo members receive a discounted rate.

For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Shopping for charity

The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a charity social shopping event at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The fundraiser will benefit Isaiah 117 House, which aims to provide support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.

Tickets are $10 at events.golfstatus.com.

Christmas parade

The city of Bellmead will have its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting Thursday.

The tree lighting, with cocoa and cookies provided, will start at 6 p.m. in front of the municipal court at 3017 Bellmead Drive, and the parade will start at 7.