Waco-area news briefs: Public input sought for MCC nursing program accreditation

Free COVID-19 testing at Heritage Square
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.
Testing will be available at the following sites:
Monday-Thursday: Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave., walk-up, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MCC nursing program to host site visit
McLennan Community College will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of the Associate Degree Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share comments about the program during a virtual meeting scheduled Feb. 10 from 3:20-4 p.m. The meeting will take place via GoToMeeting. Please notify the ADN Compliance and Reporting Coordinator at cmcadams@mclennan.edu in order to receive instructions on how to attend.
Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to:
Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, 3343 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 850 Atlanta, GA 30326 or by email to mstoll@acenursing.org. All written comments should be received by ACEN by January 25.
Crisis Counseling hotline available
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation; reducing stress and providing emotional support; assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options; and promoting the use of development of coping strategies.
New Year's Day edition online only
The Tribune-Herald New Year’s Day edition will be online only. No print edition will be distributed on Friday.
Subscribers can access the electronic edition at no additional charge by registering and activating their online account at wacotrib.com/activate if they have not already done so.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.