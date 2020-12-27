Waco-area news briefs: Public input sought for MCC nursing program accreditation

Free COVID-19 testing at Heritage Square

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.

Testing will be available at the following sites:

Monday-Thursday: Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave., walk-up, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MCC nursing program to host site visit

McLennan Community College will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of the Associate Degree Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share comments about the program during a virtual meeting scheduled Feb. 10 from 3:20-4 p.m. The meeting will take place via GoToMeeting. Please notify the ADN Compliance and Reporting Coordinator at cmcadams@mclennan.edu in order to receive instructions on how to attend.

Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to: