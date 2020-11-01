Waco-area news briefs: Public input sought on bus transit project

Post office open until 7 Tuesday

The United States Postal Service location at 430 W. State Highway 6 in Woodway will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to help voters with the return of their ballots.

Free COVID tests using saliva method

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Here are the testing sites for this week. All times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All sites offer saliva tests, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before the test. Register at covidwaco.com.