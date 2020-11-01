Waco-area news briefs: Public input sought on bus transit project

Post office open until 7 Tuesday
The United States Postal Service location at 430 W. State Highway 6 in Woodway will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to help voters with the return of their ballots.
Since Sept. 4, the USPS has processed and delivered more than 122 million ballots.
Free COVID tests using saliva method
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Here are the testing sites for this week. All times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All sites offer saliva tests, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before the test. Register at covidwaco.com.
Monday and Tuesday: Heritage Square, Fourth Street and Washington Avenue; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave.; Antioch Church, 505 N. 20th St.; and The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson, McGregor.
Wednesday-Friday: Heritage Square, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and Antioch Church.
Saturday: Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Antioch Church.
Sunday: Antioch Church.
Public input sought on Bus Rapid Transit proposal
The proposed 13-mile Bus Rapid Transit project currently advancing in development would provide buses every 15 minutes during peak service hours, including extended service hours to 10 p.m. and service on Sundays.
The purpose for implementing BRT service in Waco is to offer residents enhanced mobility and to provide improved access to jobs, medical and social services, and educational facilities. Ultimately, the BRT project would improve the connection between residents and employment opportunities.
The BRT project is now at the next phase in the development process which involves preliminary engineering and an environmental review pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act.
Waco Transit is hosting a virtual public open house through Tuesday. The virtual public open house can be accessed at WacoBRTopenhouse.net and features news and next steps on the development of the project.
