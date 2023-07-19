Lions Park meeting

There will be a public meeting to discuss the future of Lions Park at 6 p.m. Thursday in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.

To register to attend, go to https://forms.gle/e7FdvQyFahAraCUR9.

The focus will be on public input into preliminary design ideas for the park.

Rose Society to meet

The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave. Elizabeth DeMaria will discuss her gardens, perennials and soil preparation.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 254-717-4877.

Youth chorus auditions

Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions for the 2023-24 season are being scheduled for Monday through Aug. 2 for singers in grades 3-12. No preparation is necessary for the interview and skills assessment.

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.

To schedule an audition, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

Football officials sought

The Waco Football Chapter of Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for new officials for the 2023 season.

For more information, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

YMCA Lego robotics

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a Lego Masters Robotics Class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

The class is for ages 8 to 15 and costs $20 for YMCA members, $30 for nonmembers. The registration deadline is Aug. 1.

Participants will use Legos, axles, pulleys and motors to create robots.

For more information email chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.

Sew an emoji pillow

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a sewing class at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14 for kids age 5-15. Participants will learn to sew their own emoji pillow.

Registration ends Aug. 7. Cost is $30 for YMCA members, $45 for nonmembers.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.

School supply drive

The Salvation Army is joining with local Walmart and H-E-B stores to collect back-to-school supplies from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4-6.

During the campaign, shoppers can purchase and drop off school supplies and other requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at Walmart stores on Franklin Avenue and in Hewitt in yellow buses.

Waco H-E-B stores also will be collecting back-to-school donations for school supplies that will then be purchased for The Salvation Army to distribute. Shoppers can round up their bills, including curbside purchases, to donate throughout the month of August.

The goal is to provide new school supplies to 300-500 students in McLennan County, ensuring children have the supplies they need for success.

NARFE to meet Thursday

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.

All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend.

TSTC culinary offerings

The Texas State Technical College culinary arts program has resumed serving weekly meals to the public.

The student-operated restaurant will feature Caribbean cuisine this week, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street.

The $15 three-course lunch includes starter, entree and dessert. Advance reservations are required by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu, and all are welcome.

Upcoming cuisine themes include Brazilian on July 28, Mexican on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, and a Southern brunch on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.

For more information, call 254-867-4868.

Hay show samples due

The deadline for submitting samples for the McLennan County Hay Show is July 31.

The amount of hay needed is half of a feed sack. Care should be taken not to take samples from the outer 4 to 6 inches of round bales. Samples from square bales should come out of the middle of the bale. There will be a charge of $5 for each near-infrared sample and a charge of $15 for other samples.

Hay samples can be left at the McLennan County Extension Office in Waco, China Spring Country Store, Miller Hay and Feed in Elm Mott, Watson Feed in Mart, McGregor General Store, Bar None Country Store in Speegleville, Buzbee Feed and Brazos Feed in Waco, and West Feeds in West.

The hay show will be held Aug. 24 at Timber Crest Baptist Church, 1625 Crow Drive in Waco. Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson will speak. Registration wills tart at 5:30 p.m., followed by the meal and educational program at 6.

Four Best of Show winners will be announced. Registration deadline to attend the show is 5 p.m. Aug. 21.

For more information, call the McLennan County Extension Office at 254-757-5180.