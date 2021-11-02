Waco-area news briefs: Public meeting to discuss Cotton Palace Park's future

Cotton Palace Park meeting
The city of Waco will have a public meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria at Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., to discuss ongoing master planning efforts for the future of Cotton Palace Park.
Public engagement opportunities will be offered over the next several months to share research, discuss site development opportunities and explore concept designs.
The project’s primary consultant is Walker Partners.
Waco Heart Walk
The Waco Heart Walk will be Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Event-day registration will start at 5 p.m., and the walk will start at 5:30.
Registration is also available at www.wacoheartwalk.org.
VA COVID-19, flu shots
Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center will have a COVID-19 vaccine booster and flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4800 Memorial Drive, outside Building 4.
Veterans and official caregivers enrolled in the VA Caregiver Program who have received the Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago are eligible for the booster. All other veterans are eligible to receive the flu vaccine.
Veterans must bring their VA ID and COVID-19 vaccination card.
Cleanup planned Saturday
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will conduct its Adopt-a-Highway cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Twin Bridges Park on Highway 6, meeting at the Adopt-a-Highway sign.
Balcones Distillery and Papa John's Pizza will offer samples after the cleanup.
For more information, call 254-716-1485.
