Waco-area news briefs: Raffle prizes feature Benelli shotgun

Brazos Education Foundation raffle

The Brazos Education Foundation is holding its annual Education 4 Everyone Raffle. Four people will win one of four prizes including a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 12-gauge shotgun, a Solo Stove 27” Yukon Outdoor Firepit, a $500 Visa Gift Card and a $300 Neat as a Pin Organizing & Cleaning gift certificate.

All proceeds will be used to award renewable scholarships to McLennan County students from 12 local high schools. This year’s scholarship recipients received a $2,500 renewable scholarship for four years and can take part in workshops to help them achieve college or career success and mentoring support.

Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25. Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 14, and the raffle drawing will be held Dec. 15.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.brazosfoundation.org/2020-raffle.

Free COVID-19 testing sites