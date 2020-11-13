Waco-area news briefs: Raffle prizes feature Benelli shotgun

Brazos Education Foundation raffle
The Brazos Education Foundation is holding its annual Education 4 Everyone Raffle. Four people will win one of four prizes including a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 12-gauge shotgun, a Solo Stove 27” Yukon Outdoor Firepit, a $500 Visa Gift Card and a $300 Neat as a Pin Organizing & Cleaning gift certificate.
All proceeds will be used to award renewable scholarships to McLennan County students from 12 local high schools. This year’s scholarship recipients received a $2,500 renewable scholarship for four years and can take part in workshops to help them achieve college or career success and mentoring support.
Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25. Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 14, and the raffle drawing will be held Dec. 15.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.brazosfoundation.org/2020-raffle.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available at the following times and sites:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave., drive-thru clinic; Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru clinic.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: Antioch Community Church.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday: Antioch Community Church.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday: Estella Maxey Apartments, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road, in the first parking lot on the left on Calumet Avenue, walk-up clinic.
Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com.
Scrap tire recycling day Saturday
City of Waco Solid Waste Services will have a scrap tire recycling day, for Waco residents only, from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. Waco residents must bring proof of residency, which could include a Waco water bill, or preregister with the Waco Curbside Services smartphone app.
Each household can bring up to 10 passenger tires.
For more information, call 299-2612.
