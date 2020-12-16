Waco-area news briefs: Railroad exhibit continues at Mayborn

Humane Society virtual happy hour
The Humane Society of Central Texas will host its first-ever virtual happy hour at 7 p.m. Thursday.
For a Zoom link to join the event, email HSCTXWaco@gmail.com.
The event will include a question-and-answer session with staff at the Humane Society of Central Texas and Waco Animal Shelter.
COVID-19 free testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites:
Thursday-Friday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.; Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave., walk-up.
Raffle benefits kid gift effort
Moldbreakers Fellowship is selling raffle tickets to help provide Christmas gifts for children in Waco.
Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five.
The ticket drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast live on the group’s Facebook page.
For prize information, call 313-7833.
Lights of West
Lights of West is a drive-through Christmas light park located at 2818 Wiggins Road in West, just north of Waco off Interstate 35. It is open from 6 to 11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 2.
Admission is $35 for vehicles with up to 8 passengers and $55 for vehicles with 9-15 passengers.
The light display is a mile long. Pictures with a large Santa are available.
More information can be found online at lightsofwest.com.
Railroad exhibit at Mayborn
Central Texas Area Model Railroaders once again presents the Mini Mayborn Express through Jan. 10 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Enjoy a special Christmas display, a small train track that visitors can operate themselves and a large G-scale train layout that will include elaborate scenes of cities and towns and depict both the past and present.
Trains will be running when conductors are present on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
