Waco-area news briefs: Railroad exhibit continues at Mayborn

The ticket drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast live on the group’s Facebook page.

For prize information, call 313-7833.

Lights of West

Lights of West is a drive-through Christmas light park located at 2818 Wiggins Road in West, just north of Waco off Interstate 35. It is open from 6 to 11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 2.

Admission is $35 for vehicles with up to 8 passengers and $55 for vehicles with 9-15 passengers.

The light display is a mile long. Pictures with a large Santa are available.

More information can be found online at lightsofwest.com.

Railroad exhibit at Mayborn

Central Texas Area Model Railroaders once again presents the Mini Mayborn Express through Jan. 10 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Enjoy a special Christmas display, a small train track that visitors can operate themselves and a large G-scale train layout that will include elaborate scenes of cities and towns and depict both the past and present.

Trains will be running when conductors are present on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

