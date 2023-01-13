Waco-area news briefs: Ranger Hall of Fame to present Western crafts, story time

City academy

Waco City Academy, a ten-week class that teaches civic engagement and local government, is accepting applications through 5 p.m. Feb. 13.

Waco City Academy will take place on nine Thursday evenings plus a Saturday session. Graduates will be recognized at a city council meeting.

To apply, go to waco-texas.com/cityacademy. For more information, call 254-750-5774.

MLK Peace March

The Waco chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite the Waco community to join in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March and Observance beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The march will start in Indian Spring Park, crossing the Washington Avenue bridge and marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After the march, there will be a youth essay contest, community cleanup with the National Women in Agriculture Association, canned goods drive and an educational program with community entertainers.

For more information on the free event, call 254-366-6029.

Reconciliation Sunday

Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Racial Reconciliation Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday under Interstate 35 at South Fifth St.

Daniel Hill, assistant professor of Christian theology at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary, is the guest speaker.

Baylor emeritus professor Robert Darden will also present a portion of the Black Gospel Music Preservation Project.

Food giveaway

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Western crafts, story time

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 101 Texas Ranger Trail, will have this month's Western crafts and story time from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The activities are included with regular museum admission, which is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, and $4 for children 6-12.

Cowpokes is the January theme.

Discussion on tree health

January's Lunch with the Masters will run from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Robert Swanson, a Hewitt arborist and owner of Swanson Tree, will present on the topic of tree health in tough times.

The event is free. Participants can bring a lunch.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.