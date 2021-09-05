Waco-area news briefs: Ranger Museum, Mammoth National Monument open Monday

COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. The schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Mart ISD, 1100 J.L. Davis Ave.; 4:30 to 7 p.m., La Vega High School Cafeteria, 555 Loop 340.
- Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive; 2 to 6 p.m., Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave.; 4 to 8 p.m., Valley Mills Hill School, 1 Eagle Way
- Thursday, 4 to 7:30 p.m., Bosqueville ISD, 7636 Rock Creek Road
- Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harmony Science Academy, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Edison Vendor Market, 2601 Franklin Ave.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department, 109 Leo St.
City attractions open Monday
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will remain open Monday.
City of Waco offices, landfill and public libraries will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Monday’s trash and yard waste will be picked up on Wednesday in the city of Waco.
COVID-19 testing available in Waco
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District offers drive-thru community COVID-19 testing at the following sites:
- Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, use Entrance 2
- Thursday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results will be available 48 hours to 72 hours after taking the test. There are 200 tests available per day. Registration is required at www.mycovidappointment.com or at 833-213-0643. The expense for the test will be billed to insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured. Please check with your insurance provider to confirm before scheduling a test. There should be no out of pocket expense. No one will be turned away for not having insurance.
