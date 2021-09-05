Waco-area news briefs: Ranger Museum, Mammoth National Monument open Monday

COVID-19 testing available in Waco

The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results will be available 48 hours to 72 hours after taking the test. There are 200 tests available per day. Registration is required at www.mycovidappointment.com or at 833-213-0643. The expense for the test will be billed to insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured. Please check with your insurance provider to confirm before scheduling a test. There should be no out of pocket expense. No one will be turned away for not having insurance.