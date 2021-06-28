Waco-area news briefs: Reading of Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights

Formal reading of Declaration

Members of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association will gather on the steps of the McLennan County Courthouse at noon Friday for a formal reading of the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.

This annual ceremony is part of a statewide effort by local criminal defense lawyers affiliated with the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

The public is invited to attend. Free copies of the U.S. Constitution will be distributed.

Highway 6 cleanup Saturday

Group W Bench Litter Patrol will host a cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday along State Highway 6. Volunteers should meet at the Speegleville Park frontage road just past the Twin Bridges.

To sign up or for more information, call or text Dave Achterhof at 254-717-2656.

Mooreville UMC annual barbecue

Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 west of Chilton, will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Dinner plates are $15 and available by drive-thru only. Proceeds benefit construction of a new sanctuary, which was destroyed by fire.