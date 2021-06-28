 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Reading of Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights
BRIEFLY

Formal reading of Declaration

Members of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association will gather on the steps of the McLennan County Courthouse at noon Friday for a formal reading of the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.

This annual ceremony is part of a statewide effort by local criminal defense lawyers affiliated with the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

The public is invited to attend. Free copies of the U.S. Constitution will be distributed.

Highway 6 cleanup Saturday

Group W Bench Litter Patrol will host a cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday along State Highway 6. Volunteers should meet at the Speegleville Park frontage road just past the Twin Bridges.

To sign up or for more information, call or text Dave Achterhof at 254-717-2656.

Mooreville UMC annual barbecue

Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 west of Chilton, will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Dinner plates are $15 and available by drive-thru only. Proceeds benefit construction of a new sanctuary, which was destroyed by fire.

For more information, call 254-709-7921.

Duplicate bridge players welcome

Sul Ross Senior Center is now open to duplicate bridge players. Monday, Tuesday and Friday games are at 1 p.m. A 12:30 p.m. Thursday game is for 0-499 masterpoint players.

All players must be vaccinated. Masks are optional.

Cost per game is $4 or less. Bring a partner and join the fun. For information or assistance with a partner, call 254-772-3377.

