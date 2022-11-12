Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco

Flag retirement ceremony

The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Following an indoor “Women in the Military” program at the Pavilion, disposal of unserviceable U.S., Texas, POW/MIA and military service flags as prescribed by the Flag Code will occur at Woodway Family Center, with entry at City Hall, 922 Estates Drive.

Flags may be dropped off at 1 p.m. in the City Hall parking area. For more information, call 254-749-2146.

Pro-Life Waco

Pro-Life Waco meets Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1424 Columbus Ave.

The speaker is David Bereit, founder of the 40 Days for Life prayer vigil, which began in Bryan in 2004 andhas spread to over 600 cities worldwide. David and his wife, Margaret, will speak about the challenges ahead at the grassroots level.

The program begins at 12:45 p.m. Reservations are not required. Lunch is $5.

For more information, call 254-644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.

Scrap tire collection day

The city of Waco Solid Waste Department is marking America Recycles Day by hosting a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, at 501 Schroeder Drive. All tires will be recycled and not sent to the landfill.

The event is for Waco residents only. Residents are encouraged to skip the line and preregister online at ow.ly/g1mb50KPtPZ, by calling 254-299-2606 or by emailing soildwasteinfo@wacotx.gov. Participants should bring their registration confirmation and a photo ID. Those who do not preregister must bring a current Waco water bill with residential trash service.

There is a maximum of 10 tires per household, a maximum size of 20 inches and no tires with rims/wheels are allowed.

For more information, call 254-299-2612 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Airport artwork input

Arts nonprofit Creative Waco is encouraging local input for "Welcome to Waco" artwork planned at the Waco Regional Airport.

Participants are asked to send the phrase "Welcome to Waco" in their home or cultural language, or a photo of the phrase, to creativewaco.org/project-calls/ by Wednesday.

An artist will be commissioned to incorporate the phrases into a piece displayed between the arrival lounge and main concourse.