Waco-area news briefs: Red Cross blood drive Thursday at McLane Stadium

Red Cross hosts blood drive

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may help current COVID-19 patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.