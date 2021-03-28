Waco-area news briefs: Red Cross blood drive Thursday at McLane Stadium

Waco Jazz Orchestra concert
The Waco Jazz Orchestra will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Ball Performing Art Center at McLennan Community College.
Seating will be limited. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Mayborn Backyard Ecology exhibit
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a Backyard Ecology exhibit for children 5 and younger from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Participants will hunt for animal tracks and learn about animals in the wild, and the cultures and dwellings of early Central Texans. The program is free with the price of admission. Mayborn Museum members and Baylor University students receive free admission.
CRRC webinar on Black parenting
The Community Race Relations Coalition will have a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, on “Black Parenting – The Unique Concerns.” The panel will include parents and children addressing special stresses and pain facing Black families in light of general racism, mass incarceration and police shootings. Call 717-7903 with questions.
Lake Waco Wetlands tour
Cameron Park Zoo employees will lead free, educational walking tours of the Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road, at 7:30 p.m. every Friday in April.
Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and rain gear if needed.
Red Cross hosts blood drive
The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may help current COVID-19 patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
To make an appoint for the blood rive, call 800-733-2767.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.