Waco-area news briefs: Regional health event Thursday outside Waco ISD Stadium

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will have a free East Side Turn Row Meeting with registration starting at 8 a.m. June 10 off Crunk Road, near Asa.

Cropping system specialist Ronald Schnell will provide an update on the current growing season, primarily on corn, grain sorghum and cotton. Integrated pest management agent Tyler Mays will discuss field conditions pertaining to his scouting report on insect and disease. John Robinson will give a cotton and feed grains market update.

Participants should RSVP by Tuesday by calling 254-757-5180 or emailing candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Vacation Bible School

Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave., will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. June 7-10. For more information, call 254-379-6031.

Prayer vigil for victims

There will be a prayer vigil for the Uvalde Robb Elementary School shooting victims, families and teachers from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

The event is sponsored by the Hispanic History Museum.

HOTRAC health event

The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council will host a community event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

The event will include information on heart health, tourniquet use, domestic violence prevention and many other topics.

There will also be a free fitting for life jackets and bicycle helmets, as well as a car and booster seat check-up.

