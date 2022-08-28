Waco-area news briefs: Registration deadline for Citizens Fire Academy is Thursday

New exhibit at West museum

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will open a new exhibit Thursday titled “Wild Wild West.”

The exhibit tells the town’s lesser known history, including stories of Bonnie and Clyde, plus Frank Hamer’s search, the Ku Klux Klan’s presence, bandits and the story of a spring-fed well that feeds, among other things, Playdium Pool. The exhibit also tells the story of Prohibition in West.

The exhibit will run through Nov. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and admission is free.

For more information, call Nancy Hykel at 254-755-6762.

Electronic edition Monday

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The Trib will publish an electronic edition only.

Print subscribers can active their digital subscription at no additional cost at wacotrib.com/activate.

Citizens Fire Academy

The Waco Fire Department's Citizens Fire Academy is Sept. 15 through Oct. 5. Registration deadline is Thursday.

Classes will be held every Thursday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Waco Fire Department’s Fire Training Facility, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The academy is for McLennan County residents, 18 years of age or older, who are interested in learning more about how the Waco Fire Department is organized and conducts its operations.

The Citizens Fire Academy is limited to 25 participants and those selected must complete a waiver of liability and release form before attending the first class. Background checks will be conducted on all applicants. For more information, call 254-750-1740.