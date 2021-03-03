Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for bubble soccer

Caritas open late Thursday
The Caritas of Waco Food Pantry, 300 S. 15th St., will be open until 6 p.m. Thursday. The extended hours are offered to assist anyone who may have a greater need because of the recent winter storm or is unable to visit during normal operating hours. For more information, call 753-4593.
St. Joseph’s fish fry
St. Joseph’s of Elk will have its Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through March 26 at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road. The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.
West KJT fish fry
West KJT No. 31 is will have a fried fish dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 301 S. Harrison St. in West. Proceeds benefit the Priest & Religious Retirement Fund. Cost per plate is $10. Drive-thru and to-go are available.
Westphalia shrimp, fish Friday
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia. Plates are $10 each and will be to-go only.
Diabetes prevention program
The YMCA will start a weekly virtual diabetes prevention program with a session from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Sessions will continue at the same time. For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
MCC closed for spring break
McLennan Community College will be closed Sunday through March 14 for spring break. Classes will be held Saturday and resume Monday, March 15.
Texas Tech University administrative offices will be open and classes will be held March 8-12. The Community Clinic at MCC will also be open for regular hours March 8-12. Tarleton State University administrative offices will be open and classes will be held March 8-9.
Bubble soccer games next week
Bubble soccer is coming to South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., on March 9 and 11. The twist on traditional soccer wraps players in a giant, soft inflatable bubble ball. Both days will feature a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $15 per session, and it is open to kids ages 5-13.Space is limited. To register, call 750-8650.
