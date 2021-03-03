Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for bubble soccer

Caritas open late Thursday

The Caritas of Waco Food Pantry, 300 S. 15th St., will be open until 6 p.m. Thursday. The extended hours are offered to assist anyone who may have a greater need because of the recent winter storm or is unable to visit during normal operating hours. For more information, call 753-4593.

St. Joseph’s fish fry

St. Joseph’s of Elk will have its Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through March 26 at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road. The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.

West KJT fish fry

West KJT No. 31 is will have a fried fish dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 301 S. Harrison St. in West. Proceeds benefit the Priest & Religious Retirement Fund. Cost per plate is $10. Drive-thru and to-go are available.

Westphalia shrimp, fish Friday

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia. Plates are $10 each and will be to-go only.

