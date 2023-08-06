Free appraisal fair

Cedar Chest Antique Mall, 31707 W. Highway 84 in McGregor, will host a free appraisal fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Experts will be onsite to evaluate items at no cost, similar to the format used in the popular television show Antiques Roadshow. Limit one item per person.

Call 254-840-2300 for more information.

PACT Act deadline

All military veterans who served in locations with burn pits, or who received other toxic exposure, are reminded that claims under the PACT Act filed before Aug. 9 will be backdated one year to the signing of the law. For more information, contact Steve Martinez, McLennan County veterans service officer, at 254-297-7171 or visit McLennan County Veterans OneStop, 2010 La Salle Ave.

‘Phantom’ silent movie

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, will screen the 1925 silent film “The Phantom of the Opera,” with organist Jim Pitts accompanying the film, at 7 p.m. Aug. 12.

An ice cream social will precede the screening at 6, and the movie, with one intermission, will end before 9 p.m. Free popcorn will be served.

Admission is free.

Seeking student musicians

The McLennan Community Orchestra is looking for student musicians for the fall 2023 semester.

Wind and percussion musicians will be chosen based on their auditions for a concert ensemble. No audition is necessary for strings.

For more information, email Peter Olson at polson@mclennan.edu.

School records research

The Central Texas Genealogical Society will hold a program on locating school records for family research from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Information about siblings, attendance, age, relocation and more can be gleaned from school records, helping reveal details about ancestors.

Back-to-school bash

Lorena Independent School District will have a “Back to School Bash” at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Leopard Field. Lorena classes start Thursday.

Community organizations will have booths set up for the event. A “Meet the Leopards” pep rally-style program will start at 7, featuring the Lorena band, cheerleaders, the Legacy Drill Team and student athletes.

For more information, call John Wilson at 254-857-8925 or 979-574-7812.

YMCA sewing class

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a sewing class for kids age 5-15 at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Participants will learn to sew their own emoji pillow.

Registration ends Monday. Cost is $30 for YMCA members, $45 for nonmembers.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.

GriefShare session

GriefShare, a support group for people experiencing grief due to loss of a friend, relative or family member, will start a 13-week course Wdnesday at First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive. The weekly sessions will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

Participants will discover what to expect in the days ahead and what is normal in the grief process. Materials are $20 per person. Scholarships are available. For more information, contact Karen or Steve at 254-772-5630.

Mayborn Mystery Monday

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, holds Mystery Mondays every week from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a storytime and crafts geared toward kids 5 and under.

This week’s guest is Ashley Millerd Crownover, outreach coordinator with the Waco solid waste department, who will be making an appearance with a garbage truck.

Storytime and activities are included in the museum’s general admission, which is $8 for children, $10 for adults and $9 for seniors.

Confederate veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.

For more information, call 254-717-1186.

Youth flag football

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation Youth Flag Football league this fall for kids ages 5 to 14. The league will start Sept. 16 and emphasizes sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Early registration is $50 per player through Aug. 25. Late registration, Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, is $60 per player.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave.

Registration forms and more information are available at www.teamsideline.com/waco. For questions, call 254-750-5875.