Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for fall youth flag football

Waco Transit free fare day

Waco Transit System’s free fare day is Saturday, coinciding with the annual sales tax holiday on back-to-school items.

Passengers can enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed-route buses, including those serving Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and other shopping locations.

For more information, call 254-750-1613 or 254-750-1900.

Stuff the Bus Saturday

The Salvation Army Waco McLennan County will have its annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive this weekend at Walmart locations in Waco, Hewitt and Bellmead, with a donation event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hewitt Walmart location, 733 Sun Valley Blvd.

The drive collects donations of new school supplies to help local children as they go back to school.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Youth flag football

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation youth flag football, which will kick off Sept. 17. The program is available to children ages 5 to 14.

Registration is $50 per player through Aug. 26, and $60 per player Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave. Registration forms and information is available at www.teamsideline.com/waco.

Free legal clinic Monday

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

Appointments are strongly recommended, but not required. For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.