Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for MCC Foundation golf tournament

Vaccination clinic sites listed

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children. Walk-ins are welcome, with appointments available via covidwaco.com.

A clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive.

Fourth Street at I-35 closing Saturday

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close Fourth Street at Interstate 35 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to set beams for the new northbound main lane bridge.

Fourth Street traffic will be directed to University Parks Drive.

Back-to-school blessing

Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Bless the Children and Teachers service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.

The church will host Angela Tekell, president of the Waco Independent School District board, and Donna McKethan, the district’s career and technical education director.

Central Christian blood drive