Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for non-ag contests at HOT Fair

HOT Fair contests

Registration for non-agriculture contests at the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo is now open.

Contests for art and photography are again offered. New this year are contests in the technical areas of graphic design and animation. Contests are organized by the new HeARTs committee, which represents heritage, art and technical skills. The purpose is to encourage youth participation in cultural, artistic and technical endeavors, while providing scholarship opportunities.

For more information, contact Jessica Juarez at 254-548-1352 or jessicajuarez4875@gmail.com.

Electronic edition Monday

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The Trib will publish an electronic edition only.

Print subscribers can active their digital subscription at no additional cost at wacotrib.com/activate.

'Age of Mammals' art contest

The Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, is holding an art contest in conjunction with the National Park Service using the theme "The Age of Mammals."

Entries are due at the monument site by Sept. 16. Winners will compete in the national contest.

The contest celebrates the 13th annual National Fossil Day, which is Oct. 12, during Earth Science Week.

For details about the art contest, call Kim at the national monument at 254-299-2663.

State of the city, county

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have its State of the City and County Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

It will feature presentations from Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. To buy tickets, go to wacochamber.com.