Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for spring break activities at Dewey Center

The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.

Tarleton-Waco to offer free tax help

Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco center, Room 212, in the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Taxpayers with income up to $55,000 are eligible for free tax return work and e-filing.

Assistance is offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring their ID, Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.

The help is provided by Tarleton in association with the Waco Independent School District and La Vega High School. For more information, contact accounting instructor Dan Puhl at 299-8252 or puhl@tarleton.edu.

Alzheimer's workshop Saturday

The Alzheimer's Association and Living Springs Village Memory Care will have the first Zoom web conference in an educational series. "Don't Wait Till A Crisis Occurs - Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia" will be held at noon Saturday.

To register, call the Alzheimer's 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900, Martina Reyna at 987-0241, or the Waco Alzheimer's office at 232-4449.

