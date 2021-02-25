Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for spring break activities at Dewey Center

Spring break at Dewey Center
Registration is underway for spring break activities for kids at Dewey Community Center on March 8-11, in partnership with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The program will take place in small groups and is available to kids ages 5-13.
Socially distanced activities will include science experiments, arts and crafts and cooking lessons. Masks are required.
Cost is $35 for the following program dates:
Session A: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 8-11
Session B: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 8-11
Registration is required, and space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 750-8677.
Cameron Park Zoo closed
Cameron Park Zoo will remain closed until Sunday because of damage suffered during last week’s winter storm.
Restrooms and other areas are being repaired. Sunday’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lenten fish fry
St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish of Elk will have its Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through March 26 at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road.
The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.
Tarleton-Waco to offer free tax help
Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco center, Room 212, in the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Taxpayers with income up to $55,000 are eligible for free tax return work and e-filing.
Assistance is offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring their ID, Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.
The help is provided by Tarleton in association with the Waco Independent School District and La Vega High School. For more information, contact accounting instructor Dan Puhl at 299-8252 or puhl@tarleton.edu.
Alzheimer's workshop Saturday
The Alzheimer's Association and Living Springs Village Memory Care will have the first Zoom web conference in an educational series. "Don't Wait Till A Crisis Occurs - Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia" will be held at noon Saturday.
To register, call the Alzheimer's 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900, Martina Reyna at 987-0241, or the Waco Alzheimer's office at 232-4449.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.