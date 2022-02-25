 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for spring break camps
Oglesby Rattlesnake Roundup

The Oglesby Lions Club will have its 52nd annual Rattlesnake Roundup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Oglesby Community Center, 117 Main St. in Oglesby. Cost is $5 per person, or free for kids under 6 years old.

Live demonstrations in the snake pit will feature the star of Animal Planet’s “Rattlesnake Republic,” Jackie Bibby and the Heart of Texas Snake Wranglers. Onlookers will learn what to do and what not to do when encountering a rattler in the wild. Saturday’s snake shows are at 10 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday’s snake shows are at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The event will also include live music by Ed Leonard & Friends.

Spring break camps

Registration is underway for spring break camps at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. Camps will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 7-11 and include recreational activities, arts and crafts, games, field trips and more. The camps are available to kids ages 5-13 at a rate of $70 per child.

To sign up, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677, or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Bound for the Brave race

The 11th annual Bound for the Brave race will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Woodway Public Safety Department. Registration will start at 8.

Cost is $35, and walk-up registrations are available the morning of the race. All proceeds will go to the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation and the Heart of Texas 100 Club.

For more information, email WoodwayYouthCommission@gmail.com.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

